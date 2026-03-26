<p>Do you lose appetite when you are anxious, stressed or have a task to complete? Does the smell of food makes you nauseous?</p><p>Do you end up starving yourself when your anxiety is at peak and your heart is beating out of your chest with your palms turning cold?</p><p>Fret not, these are common signs of anxiety. But what's the connection between reduced hunger and anxiety, you ask?</p><p>"Anxiety puts your brain in fight-or-flight mode. This alarm caused by anxiety triggers the brain's response of secreting increased levels of adrenaline and cortisol which suppress hunger and may also cause nausea," Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist, said.</p><p>Not only anxiety but increased level of stress can also take a toll on your <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/gut-check-for-good-health-hormones-3521691">gut</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diarrhoea">Diarrhoea</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/constipation-increases-your-risk-of-a-heart-attack-new-study-finds-and-not-just-on-the-toilet-3159907">constipation</a>, cramping and bloating can all happen due to high anxiety and stress.</p><p>In rare cases, chronic stress can also lead to Irritable Bowel Syndrome and leaky gut syndrome. What is even worse is that there's no standard treatment for leaky gut yet.</p><p>On the other hand, in some cases, anxiety can also lead to increased hunger and over-eating.</p>.It's a no-brainer: How decluttering can help reduce stress and anxiety.<p>So, while for some stress and anxiety might be a part and parcel of the tedious days at work, Sharma said, a few easy tips can help.</p><p>"If you are prone to suffering from appetite loss during episodes of anxiety, you should start small. The first step is to calm yourself down. While it sounds difficult, it is the most practical thing to do while your heart is racing with anxiety," Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior - Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore said.</p><p>The next step is to keep yourself hydrated. "Anxiety can also cause dehydration which will further affect your appetite. So, slowly sip on some coconut water or fresh juice to help you relax," Apte added.</p><p>The third tip is to focus on mindful eating. It simply means choosing nutritious food than junk.</p><p>"Eat healthy fats like dry fruits or a light home-cooked meal. This, often, gives comfort and may help you get rid of the unappealing feeling of food that you get when anxious," Apte said.</p><p>When episodes of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/58-genetic-variants-not-single-gene-shape-anxiety-risk-study-3894882">anxiety</a> and panic attacks take control over you, it's imperative to stay calm, take deep breaths and go out in open air. Always identify your triggers for better management of anxiety.</p><p>If your anxiety is severe and doesn't settle with time, consider consulting a psychologist for professional help.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of a qualified medical practitioner with any questions about a medical condition. If you or someone you know suffers from any mental health condition, seek immediate professional help.)</em></p>.Social media linked to anxiety, anger among children in Bengaluru: Survey