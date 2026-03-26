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Is anxiety killing your appetite? Try these expert-approved easy tips

Anxiety and stress can prove to be killing machines for your appetite. Experts list a few tips that might help.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:50 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

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Published 26 March 2026, 10:50 IST
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