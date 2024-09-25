Is green tea really 'nature's Ozempic'?

Some researchers have theorized that green tea might stimulate GLP-1, in part because studies have found green tea extract can lower blood sugar in diabetic mice. But there have been only a few small studies in humans, and the results are inconclusive. One of the few clinical trials on the subject, which looked at 92 people with Type 2 diabetes, suggested there was not a notable difference in GLP-1 production between people who took green tea extract and those who took a placebo pill.