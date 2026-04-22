Is it good to bank sleep ahead of sleepless night shifts?

Banking sleep before sleepless nights may improve performance and reduce impairment for night shift workers.

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Key points

• Sleep banking concept Sleep banking involves extending sleep hours before a known period of sleep deprivation, such as a night shift, to build reserves.

• Scientific evidence Studies show that sleep banking before night shifts improves performance and reduces impairment, similar to a blood alcohol level of 0.05%.

• Night shift workers Emergency physicians and night shift workers often bank sleep during the day or take power naps to stay alert during long shifts.

• Sleep debt concerns Experts debate whether sleep banking truly increases reserves or merely compensates for existing sleep debt, as forced sleep may not be physiologically effective.