Is it good to bank sleep ahead of sleepless night shifts?

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Banking sleep before sleepless nights may improve performance and reduce impairment for night shift workers.
Key points
• Sleep banking concept
Sleep banking involves extending sleep hours before a known period of sleep deprivation, such as a night shift, to build reserves.
• Scientific evidence
Studies show that sleep banking before night shifts improves performance and reduces impairment, similar to a blood alcohol level of 0.05%.
• Night shift workers
Emergency physicians and night shift workers often bank sleep during the day or take power naps to stay alert during long shifts.
• Sleep debt concerns
Experts debate whether sleep banking truly increases reserves or merely compensates for existing sleep debt, as forced sleep may not be physiologically effective.
• Health risks
Chronic sleep deprivation and night shifts are linked to shorter life expectancy and higher stress levels in emergency physicians.
Key statistics
46 percent
Percentage of Indians with insufficient sleep
55 to 58 years
Average life expectancy of emergency physicians
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:15 IST