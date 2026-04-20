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Is obesity gendered? Study says 'yes'

With men likely to develop abdominal fat, women are more likely to show a spike in cholesterol levels.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 12:54 IST
ObesityCardiovascular diseaseObesity and fertilitycardiovascular healthchildhood obesity and diabetescardiovascular disorderscardiovascular biology

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