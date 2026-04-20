Is obesity gendered? Study says 'yes'

<p>Obesity might be affecting men and women in different ways, a study has found out. </p><p>With men likely to develop abdominal fat, women are more likely to show a spike in cholesterol levels.</p><p>Scientists are now understanding obesity as a complex medical condition, requiring medical intervention. The rise of GLP-1 drugs is a milestone in treating it. However, there is much to know about how it independently affects men and women.</p><p>The findings suggest there must be tailored treatments for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/most-in-their-30s-face-obesity-in-bengaluru-future-diabetes-risk-study-3959865">obesity</a> because it varies significantly between men and women.</p><p>Biological sex is an important factor to study how fat gets deposited in the body and in which parts.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-67268-5">research</a>, presented at the <em>European Congress on Obesity </em>in Istanbul (Turkey) highlighted the differences in how obesity presents itself in the two sexes.</p>.India's increasing waistline as vital marker for disease risk.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>Led by Dr. Zeynep Pekel from Dokuz Eylul University, the study found that about 1.54 billion adults globally are having metabolic syndrome.</p><p>Metabolic syndrome is a combination of conditions like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/obesity-crisis-warrants-stronger-response-3958401">high abdominal fat</a>, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high triglycerides, and high low density cholesterol.</p><p>One in three women and one in four men were found to have similar symptoms.</p><p>Biological data from 886 women (average age 45 years) and 248 men (average age 41 years) was taken and studied in the Department of Internal Medicine at Dokuz Eylul University Faculty of Medicine between 2024 and 2025. </p><p>Among the parameters evaluated were: height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol (high density, low density), triglycerides and blood glucose.</p><p>Some additional readings, including liver biomarkers (Alanine aminotransferase) ALT and Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), creatinine levels (kidney function) and inflammatory biomarkers like C-reactive protein, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, white blood cell count, and platelet count were also taken into consideration to evaluate the risk of metabolic syndrome.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/04/260413043129.htm">findings </a>showed there were differences in how men and women stored fat in the body.</p><p><strong>Sex differences in fat distribution</strong></p><p>As per the study, the results showed that men had a higher body mass index and even larger waist circumference. They store fat more around the core of the body.</p><p>For instance, if women had a waist circumference of 108 cm, it was 120 cm in men.</p><p>The men were also found to have high systolic pressure, the top number in a blood pressure reading.</p><p>These elevated biomarkers increase the risk of diabetes type 2 and cardiovascular disease in men.</p><p>Men were also found to have elevated liver enzymes which indicates increased likelihood of liver damage, higher triglycerides and creatinine levels. </p><p>All these readings were indicative of an increased risk for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/obesity-are-glp-1-pills-sustainable-3955012">metabolic complications.</a></p><p>While men were found to store fat more around the internal organs, women were predominantly storing fat for reproduction and lactation, the study found out.</p><p>They were found to score high on total cholesterol, bad or low cholesterol and inflammatory biomarkers such as the erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein and platelet count.</p><p>The elevated inflammatory biomarkers in women were due to a heightened immune response in comparison to men.</p><p>Before menopause, fat was also found to accumulate around the lower pelvis, especially the gluteal muscles (hips) which had protective functions.</p><p>However, the density of abdominal fat was found to increase in women with low estrogen levels or those who had hit menopause.</p><p>The results, however, showed that despite low prevalence of obesity in men, they are more likely to have higher risks of cardiovascular burden than women.</p>