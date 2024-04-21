It's chronic & it's painful...

The concept of ‘Total Pain’ was first described by Dame Cicely Saunders, the pioneer of palliative care in 1960. According to this concept, pain is not just experienced in the physical realm but also in the psychological, social and spiritual realms. Since pain is multi-faceted, its treatment also needs to be tailored in a holistic way to address all the aspects of pain. Very often clinicians are focusing their treatment strategies only on the physical pain and are not addressing other psychosocial issues that act as deterrents to pain relief.