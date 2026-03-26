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It takes a decade to diagnose this disease in women, a keyhole surgery is the only way to find out

A minor surgical procedure laparoscopy is the only way to check for endometrial growth, making it a notoriously difficult disease to diagnose.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:00 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 15:00 IST
endometrial polypspainkillersendoscopyendometriosis

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