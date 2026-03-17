Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Japanese court finds restrictive fertility rules 'lacking rationality' for the first time

Under the Japanese laws, a woman must have multiple children, subsequent pregnancies causing poor health, or a life threatening danger from pregnancy to qualify for sterilisation.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 12:37 IST
JapaneseLawfertility ratesplea to be heard

Follow us on :

Follow Us