Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Just three in 10 diabetics take medicines in India

Worldwide, an estimated 83 crore adults have diabetes, a substantial increase of 63 crore from 1990. Of these, over a quarter (21.2 crore) are in India followed by China (14.8 crore).
alyan Ray
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 20:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 20:46 IST
India NewsHealth newsDiabetes

Follow us on :

Follow Us