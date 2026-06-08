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Homehealth

Karnataka sees spike in HIV/AIDS cases resulting from man-to-man sexual contact

Cases in the 18-25 age group increased from 3,732 in 2023-24 to 6,962 in 2024-2025, before slightly falling to 6,283 in 2025-2026.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 21:06 IST
healthHIVDiseasesexually transmitted infections

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