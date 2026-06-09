Karnataka's fertility rate falls 21% in decade; steeper in villages

<p>Bengaluru: The average Total <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/plastic-pollution-threatens-human-fertility-4030914">Fertility</a> Rate (TFR) in Karnataka fell by nearly 21% in just a decade — between 2012-14 and 2022-24 — according to data from the Sample Registration Survey (SRS) Statistical Report 2024 published recently. </p>.<p>While India’s average TFR dropped by 17% from 2.3 to 1.9 since 2012-14, most southern states were well below the national average and most northern states above it. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/fertility-rate-goes-up-marginally-in-karnataka-survey-2-4021189">TFR </a>measures the average number of children a woman would have over her lifetime. The replacement-level TFR is 2.1, at which a population replaces itself with the next generation. </p>.<p>Karnataka’s TFR fell from 1.9 to 1.5, a decline of 21%. Andhra Pradesh’s TFR fell to 1.5, Kerala’s 1.3 and Tamil Nadu’s 1.4. Delhi saw the steepest fall with its TFR declining by as much as 30%, from 1.7 to just 1.2. </p>.Explained | The implications of India's 1.9 fertility rate.<p>Karnataka’s rural TFR fell more steeply — from 2 to 1.6 — compared to the fall in its urban TFR — from 1.7 to 1.4. </p>.<p>Experts say such declining fertility rates could shrink population over time and increase the elderly population. </p>.<p>“Over the years, the population will shrink, but the bigger problem is that the young population and those in the workforce will decline while the elderly population will increase. Social security will become a problem and those in the marriageable age will find it difficult to get a match,” said Dr C M Lakshmana, Professor at the Population Research Centre at the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Declining TFRs are forcing governments to take corrective measures. </p>.<p>While many think that a declining population would mean that the stress on infrastructure would reduce, Lakshmana said spending on healthcare and providing infrastructure for elderly population would increase. </p>.From 5.2 to 1.9: India's fertility rate sees historic decline. Why it's a big deal.<p>As a corrective measure, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a Rs 30,000 incentive for couples having a third child and Rs 40,000 incentive for those having a fourth child in the state. Barring AP, the drop in the rural fertility rate in all southern states was higher than or on a par with urban areas. </p>.<p>Rapid urbanisation and economic growth meant that even the rural population is deciding to have fewer children. “Rural areas are increasingly getting urbanised. With modernisation and increasing literacy rates, women in rural areas too are choosing to have fewer children,” another expert said. </p>.<p>Doctors say many couples now want to restrict number of children to one. “Over the years, number of children couples wish to have has slowly reduced to one. There are couples who come to us saying they are not interested in having kids at all. The major reason many tell us is cost of living is increasing rapidly and they cannot afford to spend on more kids,” said Dr Swarna M, consultant gynaecologist. Another doctor said parents now want to give comfortable lifestyle for themselves as well as their kids and restrict number of kids they wish to have. </p>.<p>Experts also attributed declining TFR to increasing literacy among women, career ambitions, unhealthy lifestyle and increasing age of marriage. </p>