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Karnataka's fertility rate falls 21% in decade; steeper in villages

Experts also attributed declining TFR to increasing literacy among women, career ambitions, unhealthy lifestyle and increasing age of marriage.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 21:45 IST
Karnataka NewshealthKarnatakafertility rates

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