Kidneys may have a hidden backup system to conserve water, study finds

<p>For the longest, hormones have been held responsible for the smooth functioning of kidneys, helping them conserve water and maintaining an osmolarity balance in the blood.</p><p>Medical doctors have heavily relied on hormone regulating medicines for people having conditions like polycystic kidney disease (PKD), however, a new study accidentally discovered a hidden pathway through which kidneys conserve water and one which isn’t dependent on hormones. This discovery can bring breakthrough in treatment of kidney disease, said experts.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.jci.org/articles/view/197021"> study </a>was led by <em>Mayo Clinic’s </em>nephrologist Fouad Chebib and the findings were published in the <em><a href="https://www.jci.org/articles/view/197021">Journal of Clinical Investigation</a></em>. </p><p>As per the lead author, conservation of water by the kidneys is one of the most important processes that support life and to find a ‘hidden system’ aiding it is revolutionary.</p>.Move over creatinine, Cystatin C protein test to detect kidney disease early.<p><strong>Hormone independent route</strong></p><p>The hormone <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28614813/">vasopressin</a> helps with reabsorption of water by the kidneys and concentrating the urine which eventually leaves the urinatory tract.</p><p>Sometimes, conditions like <a href="https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/kidney-disease/polycystic-kidney-disease/what-is-pkd">polycystic kidney disease (PKD) </a>which comes with fluid-filled cysts eventually starts to hamper kidney function, leading to kidney failure in the long run.</p><p>As per experts, vasopressin drives cyst formation in PKD, increasing fluid secretion and rapid cell proliferation.</p><p>Lowering the levels of vasopressin is the most viable clinical method to keep cyst growth in limits.</p><p>Dr. Chebib's team used laboratory grown cells to understand how cyst formation and growth progresses in PKD.</p><p>For this, the researchers exposed these cells to chemicals which should have increased the cellular activity needed for cyst growth and eventually worsened the disease.</p><p>One such drug they used was<a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/probenecid-oral-route/description/drg-20065625"> probenecid</a>, a medicine associated with conservation of penicillin and controlling the amount which got excreted in urine.</p><p>To their surprise, the medication probenecid which should ideally have boosted cyst growth, slowed it down. </p><p>To understand why it happened, the scientists accidentally zeroed upon another compound called urate, an ionized form of uric acid and also associated with Gout disease.</p><p>This compound was also helping kidneys to reabsorb water and concentrate urine.</p><p>For the first time, they found a chemical other than a hormone helping reabsorb water. The discovery could open more treatment pathways for the kidney condition which causes people to depend on dialysis or transplant.</p><p><strong>Hope for the better</strong></p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/06/260617032153.htm">Science Daily</a>, </em>the only approved clinical method to manage symptoms of PKD is by suppressing the hormone vasopressin.</p><p>The drug blocking the hormone has a disadvantage, it causes the patients to lose large amounts of water in urine, often 6 to 7 litres in a day. </p><p>Due to frequent urination during day time and night, many people drop the medication midway, resulting in progression of the disease.</p><p>However, the scientists at Mayo Clinic believe that the drug probenecid not only slowed down the cyst growth but also didn’t lead to large excretion of water. </p>