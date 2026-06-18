Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Kidneys may have a hidden backup system to conserve water, study finds

As per the lead author, conservation of water by the kidneys is one of the most important processes that support life and to find a ‘hidden system’ aiding it is revolutionary.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 13:33 IST
Trendingkidney diseaseKidney transplanationKidney Cancerkidney failurekidney infectionkidney healthkidney problems

Follow us on :

Follow Us