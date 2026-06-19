'Kinder joy', 'Saffola Heart oil', 'Mango juice': FSSAI flags popular food brands over misleading claims
Some of these brands include Ferrero’s ‘Kinder Joy’, Raw Pressery’s ‘Alphonso mango drink’, The Health Factory’s ‘Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread’, 'Saffola Total Heart Pro-Multi Source Cooking oil', 'Emami Healthy and Tasty' and some others.
FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints. FBOs are directed to take corrective measures. pic.twitter.com/QSb1UNZ3Gm
FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims... (1)2 pic.twitter.com/CgSVspoQxS