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Homehealth

'Kinder joy', 'Saffola Heart oil', 'Mango juice': FSSAI flags popular food brands over misleading claims

Some of these brands include Ferrero’s ‘Kinder Joy’, Raw Pressery’s ‘Alphonso mango drink’, The Health Factory’s ‘Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread’, 'Saffola Total Heart Pro-Multi Source Cooking oil', 'Emami Healthy and Tasty' and some others.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:50 IST
FoodFSSAIfood and healthBrandsCarry FSSAI certificate

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