Less social media use found to improve mental health, job satisfaction, reveals study

The participants were asked to respond to questionnaires before the start of the experiment, the day after it began and one week later, providing information about their workload, job satisfaction, commitment, mental health, stress levels, FOMO and behaviours indicating addictive social media use.

"Even after this short period of time, we found that the group that spent 30 minutes less a day on social media significantly improved their job satisfaction and mental health," said Brailovskaia.