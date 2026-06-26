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Lupin gets USFDA tentative approval for prostate cancer treatment drug

The USFDA has tentatively approved Lupin's enzalutamide tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg as bioequivalent to Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Xtandi tablets of Astellas.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsHealthcareDrugCancer treatmentLupin

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