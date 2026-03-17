<p>The old notion of making one’s bed first thing in the morning is now being challenged by the medical experts who are slowly recognising its adverse effects on one's health.</p><p>For the longest, making bed early in the morning has been advocated by physicians and psychotherapists alike. It has been recommended for both hygiene practices and good mental health, with it known to give a small dopamine boost early in the morning.</p><p>However, doctors are now asking people to not make beds and give some time for the sheets to breathe.</p><p>As per some studies, morning beds are a breeding ground for all kinds of microbes, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bacteria">bacteria</a>, fungi and blood-sucking parasites. While seeming all tidy and clean, well made morning beds can cause more harm than good.</p>.'Sleep divorce' on rise in India: Why are couples sleeping separately?.<p><strong>Morning beds can make us sick</strong></p><p>Given the warmth, darkness and moisture of the night, the bed becomes a fertile place for parasites who silently dwell under the pillows, mattresses and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bedsheets">bedsheets</a>.</p><p>As per a study, half the weight of a down-filled comforter is home to dead dust mites and their tiny droppings. In fact, many hotel beds are known to cause an allergic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/inflammation">inflammation</a> of the lungs, primarily due to repeated exposure to feces of the dust mites.</p><p>Also, morning beds are also known to contain bodily fluids from perspiration, salivation, and other nocturnal emissions. The warmth and musty odour of the human body and the moisture filled secretions make bed a fertile ground for the bacteria to thrive.</p><p><strong>Why one must not make a morning bed</strong></p><p>Experts are saying that bed making shouldn’t be rushed in the morning and one must wait for 35 to 60 minutes. People must allow the bed to be exposed to fresh air and sunlight. Leaving the bed unmade will allow the moisture to evaporate on its own. On exposure to sunlight, the bacteria also withers, leaving the bed dry and clean to sleep on it again. </p><p>If one makes bed early in the day, there is a risk of not allowing the air to circulate through your sheet, pillows and mattresses. This can trap the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germs">germs</a> inside the folds of the blankets and bedsheets, making it even more unhygienic to use. </p><p>Bed-making is also associated with spinal strain, especially in the hospitality industry where it is routinely done. </p><p>As per the study, it is also known to cause psychosocial stress as many bed sharing partners or couples tend to start their day arguing over whose turn is to make the bed.</p>