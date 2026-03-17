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Making bed right after getting up can make us sick, warn experts

Given the warmth, darkness and moisture of the night, the bed becomes a fertile place for parasites who silently dwell under the pillows, mattresses and the bedsheets.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:22 IST
bacteriaFungusbedsbacterial infectionunhygienic conditionsbacterial infection in kidssunlightbedsheets

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