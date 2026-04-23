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Making too many decisions in one day can have toll on well being, say experts

Decision fatigue is the mental and physical exhaustion one experiences after making too many decisions in a day.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:39 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:39 IST
mental health issuecritical thinkingchronic fatigueCognitive skillsfatiguecognitive sciencesHigher order thinking skillsthinking

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