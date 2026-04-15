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Medical information presented by chatbots inaccurate, incomplete: Study

Grok was found to generate "significantly more highly problematic responses" than would be expected
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:50 IST
healthArtificial IntelligenceChatbotBritish Medical Journal

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