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Union Health Ministry brings pregabalin under Schedule H1 to prevent misuse

The ministry cited seizures of illegal stocks and sales of pregabalin in parts of the country.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:11 IST
healthIndiaMedicineDrugUnion Health Ministry

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