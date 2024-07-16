New milestone in diabetes research: 700% increase in insulin-producing cells achieved in mice

Despite significant strides in the world of medical science in the past few decades, diabetes has remained one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Largely, there is no cure of the disease as of today.

However, data from a recently published research by the Science Translational Medicine has shown that a new novel drug therapy has the potential to significantly increase insulin-producing cells - by as much as 700 per cent - in just 3 months, reports The Indian Express.

The results were found after experiments were conducted upon mice having both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Harmine and GLP1 receptor agonists were used to treat the lab mice after a limited number of human beta cells were implanted into them by the researchers.