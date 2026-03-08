Menopause: Why nutrition matters

<p>Menopause is a natural biological transition that marks the end of menstruation and fertility. In India, women typically reach menopause around 46 and 47, slightly earlier than the global average which is 50 to 52. For some, it may occur prematurely due to surgery, chemotherapy, radiation or medical conditions. Although menopause is universal, the experience is highly individual. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Stages of menopause</p>.<p class="bodytext">Perimenopause: This transition phase usually begins in the mid-40s and can last 3-5 years. Irregular periods, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood changes, vaginal dryness and abdominal weight gain are common during this phase due to fluctuating hormones. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Menopause: A woman is considered menopausal when she has had no periods for 12 consecutive months. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Post–menopause: This stage lasts for the rest of life. Hormone levels stabilise at lower levels, and while symptoms often reduce long-term risks such as heart disease, bone loss and metabolic changes become more pronounced. Declining estrogen acts like a domino effect. Estrogen once protected bones, kept metabolism steady, supported supple skin and helped regulate fat distribution. Its fall exposes the body to increased cardiovascular risks, reduced bone density and changes in mood and cognition. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Lack of awareness </p>.<p class="bodytext">The symptoms of perimenopause such as hot flashes, mood changes or sleep disturbances are often mistaken for stress or ageing. Many do not recognise that nutrition plays a major role in managing symptoms like bloating, joint pain, weight gain and fatigue. As a result, symptoms go unmanaged, preventive screening gets delayed and nutrition as an essential pillar of menopausal wellbeing is neglected. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Managing symptoms</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nutrition during menopause is not just about symptom control; it’s about long-term disease prevention. Food choices influence cardiovascular health, muscle mass, bone strength and overall inflammation. With the right nutritional strategies many symptoms become manageable and the risk of chronic diseases can be reduced. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Protein is the most important nutrient during menopause:</span> With age and declining estrogen, muscle mass decreases quickly and can lead to a condition called sarcopenia. Reduced muscle slows metabolism, weakens bones, affects balance and increases fall risk. Women need 20-25 grams protein at each meal to support muscle maintenance. Moong dal, chana, rajma, lobia, curd, paneer, milk, eggs, fish especially sardines, rohu, tofu, tempeh, sprouts, quinoa, millets offer solid protein choices. Even distribution breakfast, lunch and dinner helps more than eating most protein at night. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Carbohydrates for blood sugar stability:</span> Menopause increases insulin resistance, making blood sugar more difficult to regulate. Choosing low-glycemic high fibre carbohydrates helps stabilise energy, mood and cravings. Choose ragi, jowar, bajra, oats, red rice, brown rice, buckwheat. Avoid low-carbohydrate diets as they may worsen mood-swings and cravings </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Healthy fats for heart and hormones:</span> As estrogen levels drop, the risk of heart disease increases. Anti-inflammatory fats support heart health and hormone balance. Include fatty fish like salmon and sardines, as well as in chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts, help lower inflammation and support cardiovascular function. Limit trans fats and excessive saturated fats. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Steps for bone health: </span>Vitamin D deficiency and low calcium intake are widespread in India, making osteoporosis a major concern. The diet must actively support bone health by including following:</p>.<p class="bodytext">• Calcium: ragi, milk, paneer, curd, sesame seeds, amaranth (rajgira), drumstick leaves <br />• Vitamin D: sunlight exposure, fortified milk, supplements if advised<br />• Magnesium: pumpkin seeds, peanuts, spinach <br />• Strength training: at least 2-3 times/ week </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Hydration and sleep</p>.<p class="bodytext">Low estrogen causes dryness from skin to digestion. Hydration through water-rich foods like cucumbers, citrus fruits, melons, and leafy greens provide fluid along with nutrients. Better sleep stabilises hunger hormones and improves daytime energy.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Nutrition and hot flashes</p>.<p>Hot flashes are the sudden, intense waves of heat that can drench clothes and disrupt sleep. Caffeine, spicy foods, and alcohol are common culprits. Reducing them especially in the evening improves symptoms. Plant-based estrogens, known as phytoestrogens, may help. Found in soybeans, flaxseeds, and legumes, these compounds mimic estrogen in the body and have been linked to reduced hot flashes and improved mood.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Gut health matters</p>.<p>Hormonal shifts affect gut motility and microbiome balance, leading to bloating, constipation or food sensitivities. Support the gut with fermented foods (kefir, yogurt, and sauerkraut), prebiotic-rich foods (garlic, onions, bananas, and asparagus) and fiber rich meals from whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lentils. </p>.<p>Mood fluctuations and sleep disturbances can drive cravings, gentle comforting meals like khichdi, dal-rice, vegetable soups and a small piece of dark chocolate helps soothe without derailing health goals. Reducing caffeine in the evening improves sleep quality and reduces late-night snacking. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The author is a consultant dietician and diabetes educator.)</span></p>