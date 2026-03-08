Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Menopause: Why nutrition matters

Menopause: A woman is considered menopausal when she has had no periods for 12 consecutive months.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 00:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 00:23 IST
healthSpecialsmenopause

Follow us on :

Follow Us