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Mercury spikes don't go easy on blood flow; Link between heat stress and heart attacks

Some studies suggest that the aging population loses responsiveness to nitric oxide, a short- lived molecule that plays an important role in thermoregulation
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:19 IST
heatwavesHeat waveheart attackheart healthheart failureTrendingHeart diseaseHeart Strokeheat strokeheat exhaustionheart attacks in young peopleheart rate

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