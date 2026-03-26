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Microplastics found in blood vessels linked to premature death, a study finds

Microplastics in arteries could contribute to heart attacks, stroke and even death at 34 months of the follow-up in the three-year long clinical trial.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:57 IST
blood vesselsDeathMicroplasticsCardiovascular diseases

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