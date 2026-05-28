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Move over creatinine, Cystatin C protein test to detect kidney disease early

The test Ren-IQ™ includes Cystatin C as the anchor biomarker. Cystatin C is a protein produced at a constant rate by virtually every cell in the body and independent of muscle mass, age, sex, or race.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewshealthTelanganakidney disease

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