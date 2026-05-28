<p>Hyderabad: In a path breaking development a Hyderabad based kidney health company, on Thursday announced the launch of a precision diagnostic test designed to detect kidney disease years earlier and more accurately.</p><p>The test Ren-IQ™ includes Cystatin C as the anchor biomarker. Cystatin C is a protein produced at a constant rate by virtually every cell in the body and independent of muscle mass, age, sex, or race. </p><p>Unlike creatinine, Cystatin C levels are not influenced by body composition, making it a reliable and equitable marker of kidney function for South Asian populations.</p> .Health: Risks of unexplained kidney disease.<p>Among diabetics, over 10 crore people in India, nearly 50% are at risk of developing kidney complications. Yet most cases go undetected until significant damage has already occurred. A key reason is the standard test used - creatinine, a marker calibrated on Western populations with higher muscle mass.</p><p>For South Asians, this creates a critical gap that lower baseline creatinine levels can mask declining kidney function. A landmark study in Kidney International suggests that by the time abnormalities are detected, patients may have already lost more than 60% of kidney function, effectively closing the window for early intervention. To fill that gap Hyderabad based Kiora Care, a kidney health company, announced the launch of the precision diagnostic test designed to detect kidney disease years earlier and more accurately.</p> .<p>According to some scientific studies Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects an estimated 13–16% of Indian adults - over 15 crore Indians with this number projected to reach 20 crore by 2030. The burden is sharpest in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where more than 15% of adults, the highest rate in the country, are affected by CKD.</p><p>Kiora is founded by Anupam Dey, an MIT alumnus, and Dr. K S Nayak, one of the most decorated kidney specialists in India.</p><p>“Kidney disease is often detected far too late not because we lack tools, but because the tools we rely on are not sensitive enough for early detection, especially in populations like South Asians. Studies have shown biomarkers such as Cystatin C offer a more accurate way to assess kidney function earlier in the disease course, creating an opportunity to intervene sooner and to improve patient outcomes,” said Prof. Joseph Bonventre, Samuel A. Levine Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and member of Kiora’s Scientific Advisory Board. He is a pioneer in early CKD detection, and brings global clinical and research expertise to the company’s approach, particularly in advancing early detection frameworks for kidney disease in high-risk populations.</p> .<p>“One of the biggest challenges in nephrology is that kidney disease progresses silently, often without symptoms until significant damage has already occurred,” said Dr. K S Nayak, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Kiora. “What makes this more concerning in India is that our current diagnostic benchmarks are not aligned with our population. Detecting changes earlier allows us to act earlier to slow progression, preserve kidney function, and in many cases delay or even avoid dialysis altogether,” added Dr Nayak.</p> .<p>Anupam Dey said that for too long, kidney care has been reactive. We diagnose late, which results in patients getting blindsided for early dialysis - a treatment that costs upwards of Rs 5 lakhs a year and is overwhelming for patients and their families.</p><p>“We are building for a fundamentally different future. RenIQ™ is the starting point into a longer term kidney health journey. Our ambition is to create a full-stack kidney care platform, combining proprietary diagnostics, clinical expertise, and continuous patient monitoring to support individuals at every stage, from early risk detection to advanced care. Because the real opportunity is not just to detect disease earlier, but to change its trajectory entirely,” said Anupam Dey, Co-Founder, Kiora.</p>