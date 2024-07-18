Moving in childhood contributes to depression: Study

Another surprise was that the negative impact of a move was not mitigated by moving to a more affluent area; adults who had moved from the poorest quintile of neighborhoods to the richest quintile had a 13% higher risk than counterparts who did not move. Those who moved from the richest to the poorest, by comparison, had an 18% higher risk than counterparts who did not move.

Sabel said this underlined the importance of social capital that develops within a settled community. Young people in disadvantaged neighborhoods are still "embedded in that community," he said. Moving to a wealthier neighborhood, he said, "you have all the disadvantage" of a poorer upbringing, in addition to the stigma of not fitting in.

One clear policy application, Sabel said, is for the management of children in state care. The data suggests that, for this vulnerable group, frequent moves between foster homes or residential care should be avoided, he said. It was more difficult to advise parents, he said, but he advised that, when contemplating a move, parents should consider its impact on children.

"The literature does clearly point to having stability in childhood, especially early childhood, is really, really important," he said.

It is unclear whether the Danish findings are applicable to Americans, who have high geographical mobility and tend to make longer-distance moves. The US Census estimates that an average American can expect to move 11.7 times in their lifetime; lifetime mobility in most of Europe is a fraction of that.