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‘My periods started while batting’: Smriti Mandhana’s revelation shines light on the untold realities of women in sport

While the rulebook to any sport remains same across the sexes, there are specific health risk factors and challenges that are unique to each sex.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:37 IST
sportshealthICC T20 World CupICC Test RankingsSmriti Mandhanaathletesinjuriescricket injuriesICC Women’s World CupICC Cricket Hall of FameHighest-paid female athletes

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