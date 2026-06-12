‘My periods started while batting’: Smriti Mandhana’s revelation shines light on the untold realities of women in sport

<p>It is not uncommon for a sportsperson to approach an umpire in the middle of a cricket innings. They do it all the time to appeal for a decision, challenge a ruling or anything about the match. </p><p>But it is rare to see a player doing it to seek permission to change ‘ sanitary pads’ in the middle of a match— yes you heard that correct.</p><p>Recently, the Vice-captain of Indian Women’s Cricket Team <a href="https://x.com/mohitsharma1910/status/2064908404305559638">Smriti Mandhana</a> opened about an incident which threw light upon the unique but often hidden challenges of female athletes.</p><p>"My periods started while I was batting in the middle of a Test match,” said Mandhana, feeling embarrassed to approach an umpire.</p><p>Wearing a pitch white jersey, the player had no other choice to leave the field, change and then re-join the innings.</p><p>Played over 40 test matches, Indian women’s cricket team has been at par with the men’s team in their dedication to the sport and have churned out some handsome wins over time.</p><p>While the rulebook to any sport remains same across the sexes, there are <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00948705.2024.2316294#abstract">specific health risk factors</a> and challenges that are unique to each gender.</p><p>However, incidents of this nature put a spotlight on aspects of athlete health and specific needs which are seldom spoken about in the open.</p>.'My cricket kitbag was often mistaken for a hockey bag': Mithali Raj cheers on women's team for T20 World Cup.<p><strong>Sex-specific needs</strong></p><p>As per <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1440244024001415">multiple studies</a>, female athletes are more prone to breast injuries, pelvic floor dysfunctions, saddle sores and irregular menstrual cycles.</p><p>A study stated that about 44 percent of athletes reported breast pain (called mastalgia) which interfered with their sport.</p><p>Due to high impact movement and structural changes with the pelvis, female athletes suffer from urinary incontinence, an inability to hold urine in the bladder, causing them to feel embarrassed on and off playground and affecting their performance.</p><p>While female athletes are expected to show consistent peak performance in lengthy interval sports like the test matches, very little is known about the health challenges that affect their well being.</p><p>A study published in <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1440244024001415">Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport </a></em>explains anatomical differences in male and female athletes which show up as sex-specific symptoms.</p><p>Women have broader hips and thighs which increases their likelihood to suffer an injury near the perineum, particularly in sports like cycling, suffering injuries near the inner thighs. They are more likely to develop saddle sores and other skin ailments in the anatomical region.</p><p>In fact, some studies suggest that strength performance in any sport can either be enhanced or diminished depending on the phase of the menstrual cycle a female athlete is under at a time.</p><p>Many sports physicians and specialists are identifying a <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8702454/">‘female athlete triad’</a> which involves an interrelated occurrence of three health conditions in female athletes – low energy availability as the body burns more calories than it takes, menstrual dysfunction (low or absent periods) and low bone material density making them prone to injuries and even fractures. </p><p>As of now, the varied presence of testosterone in female athletes is also causing them to suffer discrimination in sports. </p>