Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Nimhans lays out roadmap for safe use of mental health apps

To help users select the right app, an end-user friendly repository of mental health apps was recommended for virtual stores.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 21:04 IST
mental healthNIMHANS

Follow us on :

Follow Us