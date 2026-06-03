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No detectable injury, deformity or inflammation just unbearable pain: How fibromyalgia confuses doctors

Fibromyalgia has been recognised as a functional somatic disorder — a condition that often produces distressing symptoms in a person but with no identified disease as its grassroot cause.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:12 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:12 IST
healthdoctorsfibromyalgiapainkillersdisorderchronic painIBSaches and pains

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