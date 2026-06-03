No detectable injury, deformity or inflammation just unbearable pain: How fibromyalgia confuses doctors

<p>When a person breaks a bone or two, the cause behind the sharp, debilitating pain gets caught on an X-ray machine in the form of a visible dislodged bone. However, when a dull, burning pain on both sides of the body doesn’t find any logical explanation by the treating doctor, it leaves people confused for months to come.</p><p>Fibromyalgia has been recognised as a <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7052963/">functional somatic disorder </a>— a condition that often produces distressing symptoms in a person but with no identified disease as its grassroot cause. </p><p>As per experts,<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7052963/"> conditions </a>like these are caused by an interjection of the bodily response and pain processing by the central nervous system, resulting in ambiguous symptoms which don’t fall exclusively under any of the two categories.</p><p>There is a lack of <a href="https://openrheumatologyjournal.com/VOLUME/17/ELOCATOR/e18743129267713/">community-based study</a> of fibromyalgia among Indian patients, experts have said.</p><p>On testing or through scans, people rarely find any detectable structural damage to muscular or bone tissues, no deformity, no inflammation and no signs of injury.</p><p>As per experts, fibromyalgia affects how one’s brain or spinal cord processes pain with some saying it can increase pain sensitivity.</p><p>A study published in the <em><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2292439/">National Library of Medicine</a> </em>stated that fibromyalgia has been removed from the category of musculoskeletal disorders.</p>.Caught in the Fibromyalgia trap: City life may be wiring the brain for chronic pain.<p><strong>What is fibromyalgia?</strong></p><p>Fibromyalgia is a chronic disease which often shows up as chronic, widespread pain with tenderness in some parts of the body.</p><p>The spectrum of its symptoms can vary between mild pain to distressing exhaustion that requires medical intervention.</p><p>As per the <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/chronic-disease/fibromyalgia/index.html">Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)</a>, the disease affects people of all ages but is more prevalent among adults, particularly women.</p><p>The exact causes of the disease are not fully known but it causes significant pain and disability among those affected.</p><p>Among the commonly<a href="https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/fibromyalgia/causes/"> recognised symptoms </a>across the global population are – extensive body pain, fatigue, mental fog, irritability, insomnia and gastrointestinal complaints.</p><p>As per an article published in the <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1470211824026381">Clinical Medicine</a>, </em>the diagnosis of fibromyalgia is a tricky territory with no clinically established laboratory tests to confirm its presence in the body and the symptoms rarely aligning with any relevant diagnostic criterion.</p><p><strong>Causes of fibromyalgia</strong></p><p>The scientists claim that a combination of factors are responsible for the development of fibromyalgia.</p><p>A study in the <em><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11759356/">National Library of Medicine</a> </em>states that the disease causes a central sensitization of pain, neurohormonal disturbance, heightened stress response and an automatic dysregulation in the body.</p><p>It could be a combination of genetic and environmental factors, some experts have observed.</p><p>Some researchers found that fibromyalgia doesn’t necessarily involve the brain generating a stronger response to pain but the problem may lie with the brain circuits that regulate and transmit pain signals.</p><p><strong>The emotional side </strong></p><p>While pain management is the primary concern in fibromyalgia, the condition is also accompanied by emotional and mental stress.</p><p>Apart from physical fatigue, the patients also suffer from cognitive and motivational fatigue, brain fog and a reduced quality of everyday life. </p><p>Sometimes, the condition is also accompanied by other symptoms caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (where immunity cells attack the joints) and Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with episodes of unexplainable constipation or diarrhea.</p><p>Through persistent (more than 3 or 6 months) symptoms with no other plausible cause, many medical doctors begin to suspect fibromyalgia in the affected people.</p>