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No stem cell therapy for autism: NMC directs clinics to not use unproven treatments

With no proven benefits of the stem cell therapy in autism, this treatment may become unnecessary and expensive.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:57 IST
Diseasesautismtreatmentautism in childrenStem Cellstreatment for leukaemiaSupreme Corut

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