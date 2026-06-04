No triage system, non urgent flyers and fewer hands: What makes Indian emergency rooms so overcrowded

<p>When a person is ill or injured, the first thing you do is to see a doctor. If there are long queues at an outpatient department or a private clinic, most people choose to knock at an accessible emergency department for the simple reason they want to get treated promptly.</p><p>The sick person very often fails to estimate the severity of their health condition, many times overestimating or fewer times underestimating the urgency to need emergency care.</p><p>So who decides what counts as an ‘emergency’ or a ‘non-emergency case’?</p><p>This dilemma becomes one of the contributors to a bigger systemic problem called ‘<a href="https://journals.lww.com/onlinejets/fulltext/2025/10000/strategies_to_combat_overcrowding_at_emergency.5.aspx">emergency room overcrowding</a>’ which has been associated with poor clinical outcomes, hospital violence and delayed care.</p><p>Emergency room overcrowding can be understood in terms of a mismatch in the demand and supply in a medical setting.</p><p>It is an observable phenomenon where the patient number exceeds the ratio of medical professionals or clinical resources like a bed or even medicines.</p><p>Globally, this has been recognised as a <a href="https://theconversation.com/emergency-department-crowding-has-gone-beyond-hallways-onto-ambulance-ramps-now-theres-nowhere-left-to-wait-200420">major systemic problem</a> affecting public health.</p><p>While the problem is global, its effects are felt more in lower and middle-income countries.</p>.Why is India in dire need of a uniform trauma response system?.<p><strong>Non-medical emergencies</strong></p><p>It is not an uncommon occurrence for patients to show up with sprained ankles, minor scrapes or a sore throat, conditions which can be easily treated at a primary health care centre instead of an emergency room.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr Salil Malik, a senior Emergency consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals (Gurugram) said: “Emergency departments are often overcrowded because they are the most visible and offer an accessible entry point into the healthcare system. Many patients with non-critical conditions come to the emergency room (ER) because primary care access is limited after hours, appointments are delayed, diagnostics are not easily available, or families are unsure whether symptoms are serious.”</p><p>As per studies, about <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0099176725001084">40 per cent of the patients</a> admitted to an ER can be effectively managed at primary care centres. </p><p>So, the onus to decide what accounts for a clinical emergency is passed on to hospitals which should ideally have a ‘triage’ system for prioritising emergencies on the basis of their severity.</p><p>However, India lags behind in this step as well with no uniform triage code being followed in the country.</p><p><strong>No uniform triage code</strong></p><p>A<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12906281/"> ‘triage’ system</a> in healthcare can be understood as a careful assessment of a presented health condition and then prioritising the patient on the basis of urgency needed and resources available at the time.</p><p>Emergency departments across the globe operate on one common principle — most critical cases should be treated first.</p><p>To make this come into effective practice, healthcare systems should ideally adopt a ‘triage’ system.</p><p>For instance, the <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7472824/">All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) </a>uses a three-coloured triage system where ‘red’ represents life-threatening emergencies requiring immediate attention, ‘yellow’ which are less urgent, but still demand rapid evaluation and close monitoring and ‘green’ which stands for minor illnesses or injuries which can be managed at a primary health care centre. </p><p>This code is effective in tertiary care hospitals, but tends to get blurry or diminish as one goes down to district hospitals or other primary health care centres. </p><p>In the absence of an established triage system, a constant battle exists between perceived emergency and clinical emergency.</p><p>“A mother with a child running a 102° fever may feel her case needs immediate attention, while clinically a heart attack patient must be prioritised first. Triage is not about denying care; it's about identifying who needs immediate intervention and who can safely wait or be redirected,” said Dr Malik.</p><p>Also, when the triage is missing, it delays distribution of duties among the emergency workforce, causing decision fatigue among healthcare workers for making multiple decisions all at the same time and leading to delayed treatment.</p><p>A joint study by<a href="https://www.niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2023-02/AIIMS_STUDY_2_0.pdf"> AIIMS and NITI Aayog (2021) </a>found that district hospitals often lack trained staff, adequate infrastructure, and supply of consumables. When the triage is not effective, it results in non-life threatening conditions taking precedence over bacterial meningitis or myocardial infarction (heart attack).</p><p>Also, the study found that there are no dedicated trauma surgeons and very few designated trauma centers in India. </p><p>Orthopedic surgeons lead the trauma response in 50 per cent of the district facilities in the wake of responsibility not being clearly defined, said the researchers from the joint study.</p><p>When the clinical decisions are postponed, multi-system injury patients, with multiple health injuries or conditions requiring attention of more than one specialist, fall at the greatest risk.</p><p>As per experts, increasing consumerist tendencies among people is also adding to the existing pressure.</p><p>“Patients who come to see us may come with a pre-conceived notion that paying medical bills can get them faster attention which isn’t true for an emergency department where severity brings attention. This has to be effectively communicated to the patients and for that we need a system in place which reinforces this belief,” said Dr Malik.</p>