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No triage system, non urgent flyers and fewer hands: What makes Indian emergency rooms so overcrowded

As per studies, about 40 percent of the patients admitted to an emergency room can be effectively managed at primary care centers.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:10 IST
healthhospitalsEmergency serviceshealthcare facilitiesHealthcare professionalsemergenciesmedical emergencies onlyPremium

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