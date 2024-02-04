Noise pollution & its effects on mental health

Noise pollution occurs when sounds become too loud or persistent. Regrettably, noise pollution is more common among those who live in cities. An individual’s well-being, productivity, and quality of life can all be negatively impacted by distracting noise in their environment. The body may react to loud noises by entering fight or flight mode, which releases a lot of stress hormones. Health repercussions of noise are ingrained in our habits, affecting people differently. People are affected differently by various sounds. Some might get startled, frightened, irritated or find it difficult to focus. For eg, rock music may be relaxing for a few and annoying for others. Even while we’re sleeping, we frequently associate loud noises with danger, particularly when no sound is anticipated. However, even though your mind is ready whether you are aware of the construction next door or the concerts taking place nearby, the impact still happens based on how each person is feeling at that time. For instance, you may experience high levels of tension if you are already anxious or your headache may get worse. It causes bodily reactions, such as the release of certain hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.