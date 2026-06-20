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Homehealth

Not a good idea to stick to one kind of food everyday, says WHO

Experts suggest that keeping a varied diet can prevent the ingestion of one kind of chemical pollutant repeatedly and prevent it from bioaccumulating in the body over years.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 09:35 IST
CancerchildrenWorld Health OrganisationarsenicChemicalsCardiovascular diseasesMercuryfood adulterationLeadHeavyToxic elements

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