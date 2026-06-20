Not a good idea to stick to one kind of food everyday, says WHO

<p>There is a growing need to include a varied diet in everyday life, not depending on one kind of food, the <a href="https://x.com/WHO/status/2067155485761896581?s=20">World Health Organisation (WHO)</a> said.</p><p>The global health watchdog alerted on the presence of invisible, odorless and colourless chemicals that contaminate the food and make people sick. </p><p>It also urged people to avoid including large predatory fish in one’s diet, particularly if the person is pregnant or has young children.</p><p>“Over time, these chemicals build up silently in the body and can cause stomach-ache and vomiting as well as increase the risk of heart disease, cancer, intellectual disability and even death,” said WHO.</p><p>Regular food can get contaminated by chemicals such as metals from both natural sources and man-made activities. Once contaminated, they cannot be easily separated from the food.</p><p>Some of the chemicals which often escape radar are lead, arsenic, methylmercury and aflatoxin B1.</p>.More than 20 students fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Hassan.<p><strong>Dangers of endocrine disruptors</strong></p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://www.endocrine.org/topics/edc">Endocrine Society</a>, </em>the endocrine-disrupting chemicals are those that mimic, block or interfere with hormones in the body.</p><p>It can be a natural or manufactured chemical like pesticides, insecticides, microplastics, substances from polymers, cosmetics and others.</p><p>As per experts, the tricky part is none of these substances are visible to human eyes and get ingested into one’s system.</p><p>For instance, methyl mercury (a highly toxic, <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S235236462300010X">bio-accumulative</a> compound recognised as a neurotoxin) is present in predatory fish like tuna and swordfish.</p><p>If accumulated in the body, it can cause life-long neurological damage in children’s bodies.</p><p>Likewise, arsenic and lead consumption are linked to about one million deaths per year due to cardiovascular problems.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.endocrine.org/patient-engagement/endocrine-library/edcs">Endocrine Society</a>, </em>these chemicals can trick the body into thinking that they are hormones, bind with bodily chemicals and obstruct the function of natural hormones in the body.</p><p>As a result, overtime they can cause hormonal dysfunction in people, making them prone to cardiovascular disorders, cancer, alterations in sperm quality, respiratory ailments, metabolic dysfunction, early onset of puberty, neurological problems and others.</p><p>Experts suggest that keeping a varied diet can prevent the ingestion of one kind of chemical pollutant repeatedly and prevent it from bioaccumulating in the body over years.</p><p>As per WHO, improving agricultural practices, exercising industrial controls and enforcing stronger environmental regulations can make food safe from chemical contamination which continues to be a global threat.</p>