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Novartis to buy experimental breast cancer drug in up to USD 3bn deal

The company will pay $2 billion upfront and up to $1 billion that is contingent on further development achievements as part of the deal.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:09 IST
healthCancerbreast cancerCancer awarenessNovartis

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