NPPA approves price rise for eight common medicines

This is the third time in the last five years, the NPPA increased the price of some of the scheduled medicines after 2019 (21 formulations) and 2021 (9), leading to a price rise for 40 formulations.
The formulations for which the ceiling prices have been revised are: Benzyl Penicillin 10 lakh IU injection; Atropine injection 06.mg/ml; Streptomycin powder for injection 750 mg and 1000 mg; Salbutamol tablet 2 mg and 4 mg and respirator solution 5 mg/ml; Pilocarpine 2% drops; Cefadroxil tablet 500 mg, Desferrioxamine 500 mg for injection; and Lithium tablets 300 mg.
The price rise would ensure availability of such essential drugs at an affordable price in the market, the spokesperson said.
“The essential drugs must remain available to address the public health needs of the country and their price regulation should not lead to a situation where these drugs become unavailable in the market,” she noted.
The apex authority has been receiving applications from the manufacturers for upward revision of prices citing reasons like higher cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients; increased cost of production and change in exchange rate.
These factors, according to pharmaceutical companies, resulted in unviability in sustainable production and marketing of drugs. The companies also applied for discontinuation of some of the formulations on account of their unviability.
Published 14 October 2024, 16:04 IST