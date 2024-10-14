NPPA approves price rise for eight common medicines

This is the third time in the last five years, the NPPA increased the price of some of the scheduled medicines after 2019 (21 formulations) and 2021 (9), leading to a price rise for 40 formulations.

The formulations for which the ceiling prices have been revised are: Benzyl Penicillin 10 lakh IU injection; Atropine injection 06.mg/ml; Streptomycin powder for injection 750 mg and 1000 mg; Salbutamol tablet 2 mg and 4 mg and respirator solution 5 mg/ml; Pilocarpine 2% drops; Cefadroxil tablet 500 mg, Desferrioxamine 500 mg for injection; and Lithium tablets 300 mg.

The price rise would ensure availability of such essential drugs at an affordable price in the market, the spokesperson said.