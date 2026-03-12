Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Older adults seeing 900 hrs of severe heat-related limitations every year, study reveals

The team analysed climate and weather data recorded during 1950-2024 and managed by Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 14:05 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us