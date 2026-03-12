<p>Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder characterized by a wide range of symptoms, affecting one out of five women in India. However, many patients remain undiagnosed or receive a delayed diagnosis. </p><p>The endocrine disorder has been tracked by mostly research organizations including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the PCOS Society of India, however, the awareness of the disease remains limited even among those who are affected by it.</p><p>While the name of the disorder suggests an ovarian dysfunction, PCOS is far more than it. It is also known to cause serious metabolic irregularities, apart from the textbook symptoms like irregular or no periods, excess of facial hair, pigmentation and cyst formation. </p><p>Many times, women or young girls find themselves at crossroads when it comes to treatment and might visit more than one specialist for clarity. While the gynecologists help manage the reproductive side of the disorder, the metabolic side of it goes totally unchecked for years.</p>.Rising PCOS cases signal urgent need for awareness and early diagnosis.<p><strong>What is PCOS?</strong></p><p>For the longest, PCOS has been understood as a reproductive disorder, causing infertility. Growing research shows it might not be so. Experts are now calling it a complex metabolic condition and the reproductive symptoms are just one side of it.</p><p>However, the signature diagnostic criterion of the disorder is the formation of pearl-like cysts in the ovaries. These cysts are underdeveloped eggs that fail to grow in size and rarely become ready for ovulation. </p><p>Studies suggest this is a systemic (affecting entire body) disorder that shows up in diverse symptoms, affecting more than one hormonal pathway in the body. The exact cause of the disease is not known yet, with experts speculating multiple factors.</p><p>Some women with PCOS also suffer from insulin resistance (body cells become immune to insulin) which increases one’s risk of diabetes type 2 and gestational diabetes. Some women in their peak reproductive ages develop hypertension, increasing the risk of serious pregnancy complications like pre-eclampsia (high protein in urine signaling organ damage) and a poor cholesterol profile. This is where the disorder becomes trickier and difficult to manage.</p><p>There are few cases where a person can develop uterine or ovarian cancer.</p><p><strong>Which specialist to see?</strong></p><p>Most women with PCOS are often confused about which specialist to approach for their treatment. </p><p>PCOS is a multidisciplinary disorder and requires the intervention of more than one kind of a doctor. </p><p>While gynecologists help women with regulating periods, they might need a dermatologist to get treated for the skin issues like excessive body hair, skin pigmentation and an endocrinologist to treat the metabolic dysfunction. PCOS is also known to cause mood irregularities, causing women to experience poor mental health. Some women might also need a therapist or psychiatrist to manage mood related symptoms.</p><p>However, the reality is different from the truth. Many women remain undiagnosed, others keep going on and off on fertility drugs. </p><p><strong>Signs to watch out for</strong></p><p>There are some signs directly associated with PCOS:</p><ul><li><p>Elevated levels of testosterone in the bloodstream</p></li><li><p>Excessive hair on face </p></li><li><p>Frequent breakouts of acne</p></li><li><p>Irregular or no periods</p></li><li><p>Thinning of hair</p></li><li><p>Presence of multiple cysts in ovaries.</p></li></ul>