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Homehealth

One third of children under five are stunted or underweight: NFHS-6

Exclusive breastfeeding among infants below six months has also fallen significantly from 63.7 per cent in NFHS-5 to 55.8 per cent in NFHS-6
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewschildrenHealthcareNational Family Health Survey

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