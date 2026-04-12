<p class="bodytext">A study published in the ‘International Journal of Urology and Nephrology’ earlier this year has projected that by 2040, chronic kidney disease is likely to become “a top-five cause of death in India, with mortality potentially exceeding half a million annually.” Chronic kidney disease is a condition where the kidneys, over the long-term, lose the capability to filter waste and excess fluid from your blood.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While CKD is just one of the kidney-related health concerns, there are other kidney-related issues such as kidney stones and polycystic kidney disease, some preventable and others manageable.</p>.Decoding kidney disorders.<p class="CrossHead Rag"><span class="bold">How does one ensure optimal kidney health?</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Chronic kidney disease is often an outcome of poorly managed diabetes and high blood pressure. The first thing you need to do is ensure that your blood sugar levels are at reasonable levels. Get your HbA1c tests done twice annually at least, and make sure to get medication. Needless to mention, a low-sugar and low-carb diet helps. Also, ensure you get your medications for high blood pressure.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If you have already been diagnosed with CKD, eat foods that are low in sodium and potassium, as the two minerals can add a burden on your kidneys. Vegetables like cauliflower, bell pepper, cabbage and kale are high-nutrient, low-potassium options. For protein, ensure you have fish, egg whites and skinless poultry, apart from lean meats. Phosphorous-rich foods may also add to the burden on your kidneys so steer clear of canned and processed foods, which often contain high levels of phosphorous. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Also, avoid smoking as it curbs flow of blood to the kidneys, which in turn, affects the functioning of the organ. Avoiding alcohol is also important. Long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can damage your kidneys. Seek your doctor’s advice to effectively manage pain. </p>.<p class="bodytext">If you have a family history of kidney-related issues, and you have diabetes and high blood pressure, get screenings and check-ups. Don’t skip medications you have been prescribed for managing diabetes and hypertension.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If you have not been diagnosed with a kidney condition but want to take preventive steps, remember to focus on diet and exercise. Resistance training is a good form of exercise to optimise kidney health, as it lowers inflammation and boosts cardiovascular health. According to a University of Leicester University, UK study, a combination of aerobic and strength training exercises “reduces symptoms such as fatigue and stiffness, leading to major improvements in quality of life.”</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>(</em></span><span class="bold">Biohack of the Week</span><span class="italic"><em> offers actionable tips to optimise your wellbeing.)</em></span></p>