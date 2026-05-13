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Osteoporosis raises 47% death risk in menopausal women, study warns

Women within specific ranges of bone mineral density (0.46-0.71 g/cm2 for total femur bone mineral density) have a 47 per cent risk of it turning fatal.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:27 IST
menopauseWomen Healthosteoporosispostmenopause

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