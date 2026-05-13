<p>Osteoporosis, a condition that makes bones brittle in old age, is now linked to an increased risk of death in menopausal women, a study finds. </p><p>The condition has long been associated with an increased risk of fractures. But the <ins><a href="https://menopause.org/wp-content/uploads/press-release/Femoral-bone-mineral-density-and-mortality.pdf">study </a></ins>released by the Menopause Society, on May 13, finds that women, especially within specific ranges of bone mineral density (0.46-0.71 g/cm2 for total femur bone mineral density), have a 47 per cent risk of it turning fatal. </p><p>The decline of estrogen levels during the menopause transition has been linked to a number of physiologic changes across multiple systems, including bone metabolism, cardiovascular function, muscle mass, and fat distribution. </p><p>Declining estrogen levels can accelerate bone resorption (lowered bone density), and inhibit bone formation. The rapid decrease in bone mineral density, especially in the femoral region, increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. </p><p>With an increasing ageing population, the incidence of osteoporosis is also increasing. In 2022, the global prevalence of the condition was 19.7 per cent, with more women affected compared to men. The incidence is projected to reach 263 million globally, with 154 million of them being women. </p>.Menopause: Why nutrition matters.<p>Maximum research to date has focused on assessing the low bone mineral density, which is associated with a higher risk of falls and fractures. </p><p>This study assessed bone mineral density at four femoral sites in 3,000 postmenopausal women. The analysis revealed that mortality risk was significantly elevated when femoral bone mineral density reached the osteoporotic threshold or in the presence of osteoporotic fractures. </p><p>“<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/featured/osteoporosis-reviews-symptoms-causes-and-treatment-2832505">Osteoporosis</a> often remains a silent threat after menopause, despite its profound effect on women’s lives—from loss of height, poor balance, and reduced mobility to disfigurement, pain, and even premature death, Dr Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society, says.</p><p>Early screening and preventive measures, including a calcium-rich diet (preferably from food sources), regular weight-bearing exercise, and hormone therapy when appropriate, can significantly improve bone health and reduce risks not only of fractures but also cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and dementia. </p>