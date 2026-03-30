Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Overlooked Parkinson’s variant harms Indian patients more, shows Nimhans study

Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder marked by the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells, mainly affects older adults.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 22:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 22:51 IST
healthKarnatakaNIMHANSParkinson's disease

Follow us on :

Follow Us