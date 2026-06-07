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Homehealth

Pass the salt (or not)!

Sodium causes the body to retain water, which raises blood volume and pushes pressure against artery walls.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:20 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 00:20 IST
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