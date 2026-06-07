Pass the salt (or not)!

<p><em>By Dr Sabine Kapasi</em></p>.<p>A salt shaker, a bottle of soy sauce, and a jar of pickle are common in every kitchen. These feel like ordinary fixtures of daily cooking, yet they sit at the centre of one of the most preventable public health crises of our time. Hypertension cases are climbing in cities across India, and the daily diet, specifically its sodium content, is a primary driver. The urgency of this moment is reflected in the WHO’s decision to launch the second edition of the Shake the Salt Habit package recently, a global framework dedicated entirely to sodium reduction.</p>.<p>In 2021, the World Health Organisation estimated that the global average sodium consumption was 4,278 mg per day, or about 11 gm of salt a day. The WHO recommended limit is less than 2,000 mg, or under 5 gm, approximately one teaspoon. Most people consume over double that amount every single day. As per WHO estimates, approximately 1.7 million deaths annually in 2023 were linked to excess sodium consumption.</p>.<p>Sodium causes the body to retain water, which raises blood volume and pushes pressure against artery walls. This sustained pressure damages blood vessels, stiffens arteries, strains the heart, and increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, kidney damage, and gastric cancer.</p>.UPF explosion: Half measures won’t help.<p>Most people assume their salt intake is modest because they add little at the table. Dietary sodium largely comes from processed and packaged foods, including breads, instant noodles, chips, processed meats, bakery products, condiments, and sauces. Public health experts now call this the hidden sodium economy, where food systems consistently expose populations to saltier packaged options while lower-sodium choices are harder to find and more expensive.</p>.<p>Hypertension among youth</p>.<p>What is more worrying is the trend of younger Indians getting into the hypertension risk pool much earlier. Late-night snacking, sedentary lifestyles and dependence on food delivery apps mean hypertension is no longer a middle-age disease. For urban households, raised blood pressure often originates in food factories and delivery platforms, not at the dining table. This sodium, embedded into meals before they even reach the consumer, is the threat.</p>.<p>Urban lifestyles accelerate the problem. Long hours, convenience meals, and restaurant cooking which routinely uses high salt for taste and preservation build a pattern that registers in blood pressure even when the person feels healthy. According to WHO, every one US dollar invested in sodium reduction programmes returns at least 12 dollars in health gains. Globally, 2026 will mark a shift to mandatory action. The WHO’s new guidance calls for reformulation policies, front-of-pack warning labels and regulation-driven sodium reduction, rather than relying on individual awareness alone.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a global health strategist and UN advisor.)</em></p>