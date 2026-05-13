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‘PCOS to PMOS’: Landmark change of name makes this condition every doctor’s business, not just fertility clinics

Until now what was just a fertility concern has suddenly placed general physicians in the center of disease management, authorising their role in making a diagnosis.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

‘PCOS to PMOS’: Landmark change of name makes this condition every doctor’s business, not just fertility clinics

In one line
PCOS renamed to PMOS to reflect its multi-system metabolic impact, shifting diagnosis from fertility clinics to general physicians.
Key points
Misleading name delay
PCOS was a misnomer, delaying diagnosis and fragmenting treatment by focusing only on fertility rather than metabolic issues.
Multi-system disorder
PMOS is now recognised as a multi-system endocrine disorder affecting metabolism, hormones, and organs beyond the ovaries.
Metabolic complications
Insulin resistance and high testosterone create a vicious cycle, increasing risks of diabetes, fatty liver disease, and heart problems.
Diagnosis expansion
General physicians are now authorised to diagnose PMOS, addressing its broader health impacts rather than just fertility concerns.
Treatment evolution
Newer therapies like GLP-1 medications may now be prescribed, offering better symptom management for affected women.
Key statistics
170 million women worldwide
Global prevalence of PMOS
One in eight women
Prevalence among women
14 years
Duration of collaborative efforts
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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