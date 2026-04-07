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People with chronic pain more likely to object to unpleasant sounds: Study

The study published in the journal Annals of Neurology has found that people with chronic back pain process sounds more intensely than those without pain.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:43 IST
Brainchronic pain

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