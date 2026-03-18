<p>It is common for people to have bleeding on birth control pills, however, it is different from the natural menstrual flow.</p><p>The monthly bleeding experienced on contraceptive pills is a mimicry of the uterine bloodshed as experienced by women not on the pills. While it is a common occurrence in birth control cycles, it is not necessary for health, explain doctors.</p>.Ayesha Khan opens up on trolls over shooting 'Shararat' during periods.<p>Withdrawal bleeding is a vaginal release that happens whenever there is a break in the birth control medicines or one is consuming the placebo pills which don’t have hormones.</p><p>This kind of bleeding is much shorter and lighter as opposed to an average five-day menstrual phase, causing little bleeding to spotting. In some conditions like the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), having a forced shedding of the uterine wall is essential to prevent over-deposition on the uterus lining.</p>.Why some women need period leave more than others.<p><strong>Withdrawal bleeding: Why does it happen?</strong></p><p>In combination birth control pills (21 days pack) which contain synthetic estrogen and progestin, the last seven pills are usually placebo, not containing the hormones. The hormones released from these pills prevent ovulation (release of eggs from the ovary), however, the uterine wall continues to get rich blood supply in anticipation of pregnancy. The moment a hormonal pill intake is terminated, either interrupted by the remaining placebo pills in the package or a missed dose, there is a sudden drop in the levels of hormones in the blood, causing temporary shedding of the uterine wall.</p><p>Unlike periods, this shedding won’t happen as an aftermath of ovulation but due to a sudden fluctuation in the hormones. </p><p>Withdrawal bleeding happens in the normal pattern of menstrual cycle which makes it seem very similar to periods. There is another kind of bleeding called breakthrough bleeding which can happen at any unexpected time, possibly due to sudden break in the medicine.</p><p><strong>Bleeding in PCOS</strong></p><p>PCOS is a hormonal condition which can cause irregular or absence of periods, causing the uterine line to get thickened with blood capillaries without much shedding. In rare cases, this deposition can lead to uterine cancer. Hence, it is advised for these women to have a bleeding every three months following a two week course of the progesterone tablets.</p><p>Withdrawal bleeding is also beneficial for women having irregular periods as it indicates that a person is not pregnant. Sometimes not having withdrawal bleeding on birth control can also indicate changes to a person’s overall health, especially when a woman is not having a natural menstrual cycle. </p><p>As a sign, withdrawal bleeding often happens in the week when a person is on the placebo pills.</p>