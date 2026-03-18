Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Periods on birth control pills is forced, not natural

While it is a common occurrence in birth control cycles, it is not necessary for health, explain doctors.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 13:20 IST
birth control pillsContraceptivesmenstrual health awarenessmenstrual disordermenstrual blood check

Follow us on :

Follow Us