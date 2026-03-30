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Pick an activity which puts you out of breath, study finds protection against eight major diseases

Running after a bus or panting after climbing a flight of stairs often go unnoticed but are linked to a striking decrease in the disease risk.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:12 IST
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