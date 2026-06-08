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Homehealth

Plastic pollution threatens human fertility

Microplastics have also affected fertility rate in men.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 23:29 IST
healthPollutionplasticfertility

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