Plastic pollution threatens human fertility

<p>Bengaluru: Recent studies where microplastics are detected in 69% of ovarian follicular fluid samples from IVF patients and 68% of testicular tissue samples have raised concerns over their impact on fertility.</p>.<p>A research paper published in the 'Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety' has linked higher plastic burdens to lower fertilisation rates, hormonal changes and sperm damage.</p>.<p>Doctors in the city say <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/fallen-below-replacement-elon-musk-highlights-indias-falling-birth-rate-cites-fertility-figures-4030305">fertility </a>problems are no longer an individual issue, but are caused by environmental factors.</p>.<p>"Human exposure to microplastics is a cumulative, daily issue occurring through three primary pathways,” noted Dr Rohit Raghunath Ranade, Senior Consultant, Clinical Lead, Gynaecologic Oncology.</p>.Why does science ask men to keep gadgets at arm’s length? Here’s why.<p>Microplastics, he said, are primarily ingested through water from plastic bottles (especially when heated), through ultra-processed foods, and via certain seafood.</p>.<p>The secondary pathways are through synthetic fibres shed from clothing, carpets, blankets, and sheets. Microplastics are also absorbed through dermal contact via personal care products that contain plastic-based thickeners or microbeads.</p>.<p>Explaining the effect of microplastics on ovaries and egg, Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Programme Director-Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology said: “Studies suggest microplastics can trigger inflammation, oxidative stress, and hormonal disturbances within the ovary.”</p>.<p>"These changes may interfere with the environment in which eggs mature, affecting their quality and development. Researchers are also concerned that chemicals carried by microplastics could disrupt normal cellular processes involved in egg growth,” she added.</p>.<p>There is growing concern that microplastics could contribute to accelerated ovarian ageing and a reduction in ovarian reserve. Since women are born with a finite number of eggs, any factor that harms follicles could potentially reduce the ovarian reserve over time, the doctor added.</p>.Frequent ejaculations can restore sperm health, Oxford study suggests.<p>Microplastics have also affected fertility rate in men.</p>.<p>Experimental studies in animal models and laboratory settings suggest that microplastics' exposure may induce oxidative stress, inflammation, and cellular damage, all of which are biological pathways known to adversely affect spermatogenesis.</p>.<p>"Microplastics can carry endocrine-disrupting chemicals, including phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA), compounds that have independently been associated with alterations in the male reproductive function,” said Dr Shreeja Karan, Consultant, Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Specialist.</p>.<p>Some specific types of polymers like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are strongly correlated with testicle shrinkage and low levels of sperm concentration in both canine and human tissues, Dr Shreeja added.</p>