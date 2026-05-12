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Poorly treated at home, hailed abroad: Paradox of becoming a nurse in India

As the world celebrates its ‘International Nurses Day’, the economic and social position of nurses in India remains unchanged. They continue to be at the receiving end of systemic neglect.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:25 IST
NursesInternational Nurses Daynurses during Covid-19psychological health of nursesTrained Nurses Association of India

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