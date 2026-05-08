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Postpartum haemorrhage remains at forefront of maternal deaths in India; here’s why

Countries with little preparedness towards medical emergencies are at the highest risk, reports have said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:33 IST
DeathAnaemiaMaternal healthcarechildbirthmaternal mortalityhaemorrhageMaternal Mortality Ratioblood lossanaemia in womenhaemorrhagic symptomshaemoglobin

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