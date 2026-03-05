Pre-term birth risk doubles for pregnant women exposed to extreme heat & cold: Study

<p>New Delhi: Exposure to high temperature in the summer and cold days for an extended period in the winter doubles the risk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/pre-term-births-and-a-silent-emergency-1223139.html">pre-term birth</a> among pregnant women, a new study has found, noting that such adverse effects are most prominently seen across the Indo-Gangetic plains. Preterm births are live births prior to the completion of 37 weeks of the gestation period.</p><p>Researchers from the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar have shown that pregnant women exposed to higher average temperatures for the better part of their gestation period, run a 2.26-fold increased risk of pre-term birth compared to those who experience an ambient temperature between 25-27 degrees Celsius.</p><p>Similar preterm birth outcomes have also been seen in the winters particularly among the poor even though the Indo-Gangetic plains are not known for harsh winters.</p><p>This, the researchers say, is due to air pollution seen across the northern plains in the winter.</p><p>“The adverse impact due to high temperature may hold for other parts of the country, but the winter season is unique to the Indo-Gangetic plains due to air pollution caused by temperature inversion,” Ambarish Dutta who led the IIPM team told DH.</p><p>While examining how climate changes influence public health, Dutta, his IIPH colleagues Aisurya Aswini Samal, Jagyenswar Rath and Jyoti Ghosal, and Subha Shankar Das from Mamta Health Institute for Mother and Child, Delhi looked into meteorological conditions and their role in pregnancy outcome.</p><p>They also studied how people from different socio-economic conditions cope with such changing weather patterns.</p><p>Using data from National Family Health Survey-5, the researchers recorded the monthly average temperatures during the gestational periods of 36,851 women across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and parts of West Bengal, and analysed their pregnancy outcomes.</p><p>They found the lowest risk of preterm birth for those expecting mothers whose average gestational temperature (AGT) exposure was between 25.9°C and 26.5°C.</p><p>When AGTs rose to between 27°C and 30°C or dipped to between 21°C and 25°C, the risk of preterm birth was 2.26 times higher than the baseline level.</p><p>“Despite the relatively mild and shorter winter in the middle and lower portions of the Indo-Gangetic plains, the significantly increased risk of preterm birth when women were exposed to colder AGT may be ascribed to hazardous air pollution in winter — a unique feature of this climate-vulnerable region,” they reported.</p><p>Every year India accounts for 3.02 million preterm births, which is nearly 10% of all births and over 20% of the global total. </p>.Children in climate vulnerable districts of India 25% more likely to be underweight: Study.<p>The researchers said even two to three weeks of exposure to temperatures above 40°C during gestation could elevate the AGT to around 30°C and exposure to temperatures below 10°C for similar brief periods could lower the AGT to 21°C.</p><p>While previous studies have documented higher pre-term birth rates following heat waves, the outcome in the winter months was unexpected.</p><p>“This may be due to the cumulative stress of declining temperatures and the hazardous air pollution that engulfs the IGP during winter. We found that poverty exacerbated the effects of exposure to colder AGT,” they reported.</p><p>This may be due to the greater occupational exposure of the poor to environmental pollution that hangs in the IGP during winter, as many of these less privileged women, particularly of this age group, work or operate outdoors for a longer duration of their days.</p><p>The study has appeared in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth.</p>