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Pregnancy after breast cancer might be a bittersweet experience for survivor mums, say experts

In many cases, the cancer survivors have to interrupt the hormonal therapy to get pregnant after the treatment is over.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:14 IST
cancer survivorsCancer treatmentbreast cancerhigh-risk pregnancypostponing pregnancybreast cancer screening

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