Seven subtle yet critical signs of serious diseases often ignored as minor issues

Key points

• Constant headaches Frequent headaches may indicate high blood pressure, migraines, meningitis, or stroke, especially when accompanied by fever, stiff neck, confusion, or severe sudden pain.

• Rapid weight loss Unexplained weight loss can be an early sign of cancers like pancreatic, stomach, esophageal, or colorectal, particularly with symptoms like blood in stool or trouble swallowing.

• Excessive thirst Frequent thirst with nighttime urination and slow-healing cuts may signal diabetes, requiring medical evaluation.

• Post-meal discomfort Feeling uncomfortably full after meals with sharp upper abdomen pain radiating to the back, nausea, or appetite loss may indicate gallbladder stones.