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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Seven subtle yet critical signs of serious diseases often ignored as minor issues
Key points
• Constant headaches
Frequent headaches may indicate high blood pressure, migraines, meningitis, or stroke, especially when accompanied by fever, stiff neck, confusion, or severe sudden pain.
• Rapid weight loss
Unexplained weight loss can be an early sign of cancers like pancreatic, stomach, esophageal, or colorectal, particularly with symptoms like blood in stool or trouble swallowing.
• Excessive thirst
Frequent thirst with nighttime urination and slow-healing cuts may signal diabetes, requiring medical evaluation.
• Post-meal discomfort
Feeling uncomfortably full after meals with sharp upper abdomen pain radiating to the back, nausea, or appetite loss may indicate gallbladder stones.
• Constant fatigue
Persistent fatigue for over two weeks, despite rest, may point to conditions like anemia, thyroid dysfunction, heart disease, or nutritional deficiencies.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 23 March 2026, 09:25 IST